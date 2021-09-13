Ruth Langsford is upset because her mother has been left “battered and scarred.”

Joan Langsford has been left “battered and injured” after a fall, according to Ruth Langsford.

Ruth normally spends Sundays with her mother, who cooks a roast and drinks sherry.

However, after Joan’s mishap, they were compelled to cancel their regular plans for the weekend.

The value of an artwork on the BBC Antiques Roadshow has enraged viewers.

Ruth posted a video of her mother on Instagram while visiting her at a care facility, according to Birmingham Live.

Joan had not fractured anything, but had to use a walking frame to move around after the accident, she revealed.

“Unfortunately, Mum will not be joining us for Sunday lunch today due to a fall,” Ruth explained.

Instagram

“Thank fully nothing was damaged, but poor love was pummeled and bruised.

“At the present, she need a walking frame to move around and is still in pain, but she is classic Mum…stoic and joyful as ever.

“Maggie is putting some healing love on her.”

After hearing the dreadful news, Ruth’s supporters came to her aid.

“Hope she recovers quickly, nice to have a Maggie (and Ruth!) visit!” said This Morning chef Juliet Sear.

Sarah Jossel, the show’s beauty expert, responded, “Sending so much love.”

“Aww bless hope she’s back to herself soon,” Izzi Warner commented.

”Oh your poor mother, sending love and hoping she’s back dancing in the kitchen soon xx,” Emma Forbes remarked.

“Hope mum is doing better darling,” Lizzie Cundy added.

“Hope she feels better soon,” said Dr. Rahul Mandal.