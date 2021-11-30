Ruth Langsford has a ‘hissy fit’ on the set of Loose Women.

Ruth Langsford of Loose Women was caught on camera “having a hissy fit” by one of her co-panelists on the afternoon show.

Denise Welch shared a “boomerang” video of the presenter on Instagram, which is a short movie that plays forward and backward.

Denise had uploaded a boomerang depicting herself and other panelists Janet Street Porter and Coleen Nolan earlier on Tuesday.

There were captions on the video “I present Janet St Porter’s first boomerang, which she has embraced wholeheartedly as you can see!!! At 12.30, I’ll be with @loosewomen, @coleen nolan, and Janet!! “, which depicted the three women on set dancing.

Loose Woman, I’m talking to you. Saira Khan had this to say about it: “What the f**k did you do to get Janet to do that? Is she grinning behind her closed eyes?” According to Kate Thornton, “She’s a natural performer. And I know she’s smiling beneath that frown!” Denise tweeted a video of Ruth Langsford looking angry shortly after this post.

Denise expressed herself as follows: “Wowzers!!! Because she wasn’t in our boomerang, @ruthlangsford has thrown a hissy tantrum “along by a succession of laughing emojis

The presenter’s fans were eager to respond.

“Omg you grow more wild Ruth, we adore you,” songoodcazzy commented.

Instagramchaarnii_ commented on this: “It’s brilliant. I admire people who can laugh at themselves “..

“Hahahahaha,” stacey 20 barnes simply said.