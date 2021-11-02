Rust’s assistant director breaks the silence on the death of the cinematographer.

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the revolver that killed a cameraman expressed his hope that the shooting will result in industry change.

According to court records, David Halls shouted “cold gun” to signify the weapon was safe before handing it over to Baldwin on the set of the Western picture Rust in New Mexico last month.

When the gun went off, Halyna Hutchins, a rising star cinematographer, was killed, while director Joel Souza was injured.

Halls made his first public statement to the New York Post, saying he was “shocked and devastated” by Hutchins’ death.

“It is my desire that this tragedy pushes the industry to rethink its beliefs and processes in order to ensure that no one is injured again throughout the creative process,” he added.

The police inquiry will focus on how a live round ended up in the gun, which has sparked a lot of discussion.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, stated that live ammo should not have been present.

Last week, roughly 500 rounds of ammo were discovered on the set of Rust, which was being filmed on a ranch, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Police believe they were a mix of live shots, dummies, and blanks.

The sheriff said that there was “some complacency” in the handling of guns on the movie set, but it is too early to say whether charges will be made.

Baldwin, 63, was in the middle of practicing a scene when the pistol went off.

He was also a producer on the Netflix series Rust, which has been halted as police investigate the event.

Over the weekend, Baldwin came out about the incident and paid tribute to Hutchins.

Baldwin told photographers in Vermont, “She was my friend.”

“We were a well-oiled crew filming a movie together when this horrific thing occurred.”

Baldwin, who has been in films such as The Hunt for Red October and Glengarry Glen Ross, described the shoot as a “one-in-a-trillion experience” and said that he had met with the cinematographer’s husband.

“He’s in shock; he has a nine-year-old son,” he said. We keep in touch with him on a regular basis because we are concerned about his family and his child. As I previously stated, we are anxiously anticipating the arrival of the sheriff’s department.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”