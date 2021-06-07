Russia’s withdrawal from the surveillance flying deal has been confirmed by Vladimir Putin.

Following the US withdrawal from the deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill withdrawing from an international convention permitting surveillance flights over military bases.

After US officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden’s administration had opted not to re-join the Open Skies Treaty, which the US had quit under President Donald Trump, the bill was approved by Russian legislators.

Mr. Biden had criticized Mr. Trump’s departure as “short-sighted” as a presidential candidate.

Moscow has indicated that it was willing to reverse its withdrawal and remain in the 1992 accord if the US returned.