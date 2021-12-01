Russian diplomats who have been in the country for more than three years have been ordered to leave by January 31.

U.S. diplomats who have been in Russia for more than three years will be required to leave by the end of next month, according to Russian officials.

The move, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, is in response to a US statement that 27 Russian diplomats and their families would have to depart by January 30 and an equivalent number by the next year.

“We regard the US demand as an expulsion and will respond accordingly,” Zakharova added.

Zakharova told Russia’s RIA news agency that the new guidelines stated that diplomats departing the United States would be barred from functioning as diplomats for three years.

The Russian diplomats must depart, according to the US State Department, since their visas are about to expire. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington, disagreed, claiming that Washington officials could have renewed the visas and that refusing to do so practically amounted to expulsion.

Antonov also demanded that the US lift other mutual limitations on Russian diplomats, allowing them to “return to normal diplomatic mission operations.”

The diplomats from the United States will have to depart Russia by January 31. According to Al Jazeera, the decision was made just one day before top officials from both nations were to meet.

At the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe conference in Stockholm on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to meet.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, stated that if the United States followed suit, Russia’s diplomat relocation plan would be halted.

Ryabkov condemned Washington’s action as an effective “destruction of diplomatic missions” on Wednesday.

“They basically go head-on, trying to exert pressure,” he added of the United States. “We reject the American language of ultimatums, which they also employ in other areas of our relationship. We shall return the favor.” Over the past few years, as relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, its interference in U.S. elections, and other issues, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of diplomat expulsions and taken other steps restricting the activities of their respective diplomatic missions. This is a condensed version of the information.