Russian companies are shocked to learn that a cybersecurity expert has been charged with treason.

Authorities in Russia have arrested the CEO of a renowned cybersecurity firm on charges of high treason, sending shockwaves across the Russian business world.

On Wednesday, a court in Moscow ordered Ilya Sachkov, the chief executive officer and founder of Group-IB, a renowned cybersecurity firm in Russia, to be held in detention. He will be held in custody for two months, awaiting the outcome of the investigation and trial.

According to the Interfax news agency, the court has not disclosed any additional information about the case, and the case files are classified. In Russia, treason charges are frequently sealed.

Sachkov is one of a slew of people jailed for treason in Russia in recent years, including scientists, soldiers, government officials, and a former journalist. Sachkov could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of state treason charges.

Banks, energy corporations, telecom companies, and Interpol are among the key clients of Group IB, which investigates high-tech crimes and fraud.

Sachkov was arrested on Tuesday morning, according to Russian media reports, and law officials raided Group-offices IB’s in Moscow. The raid took occurred, according to the corporation, on Wednesday.

Group-IB said in a statement on Wednesday that its staff were “confident” of their boss’s innocence and “honest business image.” The corporation declined to comment on Sachkov’s allegations or the specifics of the case, citing current legal processes.

Sachkov also insisted on his innocence, according to unidentified sources quoted by Russia’s state news outlet Tass. Sachkov “worked for foreign intelligence services and passed on cybersecurity material that constituted a state secret,” according to an agency source.

Many people were astonished when Sachkov was arrested on treason accusations. Boris Titov, Russia’s business ombudsman, urged that investigators “explain themselves,” given “entrepreneur Sachkov’s caliber and distinctiveness for Russia’s whole IT industry.”

“A significant blow would be inflicted to the sector and its investment appeal if the authorities do not explain their case against Sachkov,” Titov added.

Sachkov’s case, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “has nothing to do with (Russia’s) business or investment climate” since “accusations (against him) are not tied to the economy, they are connected to treason.”

Group-IB specializes in countering cyberattacks, online fraud, and high-tech cybercrime investigations.