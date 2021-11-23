Russian and Chinese military cooperation is prompted by US bomber flights.

According to the Associated Press, Russia and China established a roadmap on Tuesday that intends to enhance the military partnership between the two countries.

On a video conversation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe discussed the relationship. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the two countries “indicated a common desire in boosting up strategic military exercises and cooperative patrols.”

“For many years, China and Russia have been strategic allies,” Shoigu added. “At this time, with increasing geopolitical turmoil and the potential for violence in numerous regions of the world, the evolution of our relationship is very important.” The statement comes as the number of US strategic bombers stationed around Russia’s and China’s borders has increased. Over the last month, the bombers have come as near as 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the Russian border, according to Shoigu. Similar flights have also taken place over the Sea of Okhotsk.

“In such a situation, Russian-Chinese coordination becomes a stabilizing influence in world events,” Shoigu stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been seeking a relationship since 2014, when Moscow occupied the Crimean Peninsula. In 2020, Putin stated that a military alliance like this should not be ruled out, and that China had assisted Russia in strengthening its military.

Shoigu and Wei signed a roadmap that will run until at least 2025.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“During the US Global Thunder strategic force exercise this month, ten strategic bombers practically practiced using nuclear weapons on Russia from both the western and eastern routes,” Shoigu stated.

Wei hailed Russia for successfully repelling what he called US military threats and coercion.

A number of maneuvers involving Russian and Chinese jets and navy ships were praised by Shoigu and Wei.

South Korea scrambled fighter jets after two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and two Chinese H-6K strategic bombers did a joint patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on Friday.

The bomber mission came after combined naval operations in the Sea of Japan by Russian and Chinese warships and aircraft last month.

Shoigu visited China in August to participate in joint war games, marking the first time Russian troops had participated in such maneuvers. This is a condensed version of the information.