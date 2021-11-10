Russia responds to Obama and Biden’s criticism of the country’s climate policy.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry, dismissed US criticism of Moscow’s commitment to addressing the climate catastrophe, slamming the world’s “second largest greenhouse gas emitter.”

Her remarks come as Russia rebuffs charges made by two US presidents that it is ignoring its role in combating global change.

Former US President Barack Obama chastised Russia, as well as the world’s largest polluter, China, on Monday for a “dangerous lack of urgency” in reducing emissions.

President Joe Biden said last week at the COP26 summit that Russia’s “tundra is physically burning” and that Putin is “mum on willingness to do anything” despite his country’s “severe climate challenges.”

This summer, according to Greenpeace, Russia had its worst forest fires in recent history.

“Let’s not forget that woods are burning in California,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in response to Biden’s remarks.

Meanwhile, following Obama’s remark, Zakharova followed suit, telling reporters, “Those unsubstantiated claims raise eyebrows, at the very least.”

According to the news agency Tass, she stated, “We call on the United States, the world’s second greatest greenhouse gas emitter, to desist from unjustified assaults on anyone.”

She stated that the United States should “work together on international forums to effectively address the harmful implications of climate change.”

She stated that Russia was expanding its low-carbon power generation industry, which now accounts for more than 40% of the country’s energy demands.

This includes nuclear, hydropower, wind, and solar power, and when natural gas is added, “the share will climb to 86 percent, which is among the finest in the world.”

She went on to say that more green measures would be implemented as part of Russia’s 15-year plan to “conserve energy and improve the economy’s energy efficiency.”

Critics had criticized President Vladimir Putin’s absence from the climate meeting, despite the fact that he gave a video address and Russia sent a large delegation to Glasgow.

At COP26, Russia, the world’s fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases and a country heavily reliant on fossil fuel exports, declined to sign the US-led Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

At COP26, however, Russia joined over 100 other countries in agreeing to eliminate deforestation by 2030.

Meanwhile, in his video message, Putin promised a carbon-neutral economy by 2060, despite the fact that this is a long way off. This is a condensed version of the information.