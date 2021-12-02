Russia may file a lawsuit against a NASA astronaut accused of drilling a hole in a spacecraft.

The inquiry into a hole discovered on the Soyuz spacecraft while docked at the International Space Station (ISS) in 2018 has been concluded by Russia. A NASA astronaut could potentially face criminal prosecution for allegedly destroying the spacecraft.

Depressurization aboard the International Space Station was noticed in August 2018, and was tracked to a 2mm (1/16 of an inch) broad drill hole in a component of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft connected to the station at the time. For the rest of the time the Soyuz was moored to the space station, crew members plugged the break with epoxy glue.

The results of an inquiry into the hole have now been handed to law enforcement officials, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, according to the Russian daily RIA Novosti.

“All investigative results on the hole in the habitation module of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft were sent to Law Enforcement officers,” Roscosmos said. There were no other details supplied.

For quite some time, the drama of the Soyuz hole has been ongoing. Following allegations that they would not reveal information of the inquiry’s result, then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine agreed to communicate personally with the director of the Russian space agency about the hole probe in 2019.

Bridenstine discussed the inquiry during a question-and-answer session at a Houston energy conference in September of that year. “They haven’t told me anything,” he said. I don’t want to let one incident jeopardize [our friendship], but flaws in the International Space Station are absolutely unacceptable.” NASA’s head of human spaceflight, Kathy Lueders, reacted in August to claims that Serena Aunon-Chancellor, who had travelled to the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft in June 2018, was to blame for the hole.

“NASA astronauts, including Serena Aunon-Chancellor, are incredibly well-respected, serve their country, and make vital contributions to the agency,” Lueders wrote on Twitter.

"NASA astronauts, including Serena Aunon-Chancellor, are incredibly well-respected, serve their country, and make vital contributions to the agency," Lueders wrote on Twitter.

"We support Serena and her professional actions. We don't think these allegations are credible."