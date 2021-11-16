Russia lays forward a plan to stabilize Afghanistan and prevent another 9/11.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Moscow, Russian special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, a seasoned diplomat with decades of experience across the region, detailed how he and his country worked with regional partners to alleviate Afghan suffering by prioritizing humanitarian aid while also empowering the more moderate elements of the Afghan opposition.

Q: In terms of Russia’s overall attitude to Afghanistan, what are its current best expectations for the country and greatest concerns about the current situation?

A: Our best hope and effort is for Afghanistan to become a normal state that lives in peace with itself and its neighbors, and the wider prospect, this is one of the major concerns, is international terrorism and drug trafficking from Afghanistan. In a nutshell, I can only respond to these two questions. Of course, I could go on and on, but I don’t believe we have a chance.

Q: Let’s talk about the Taliban in particular now. What do you think of their performance so far? In Russia, this group is designated as a terrorist organization. At the same time, you’ve praised some of their deeds and behaviors, and you’ve even hosted them in Moscow. So, do you believe they are behaving responsibly as a governing power? A: First and foremost, they were given that designation as a result of a Security Council decision passed after the 9/11 attacks in your country, which Russia backed more than 20 years ago. As a result, it belonged in the past, and the Taliban underwent a transformation.

First and foremost, we have noted that the Taliban has abandoned their global jihadist mission in favor of focusing on domestic matters, and as a result, they have evolved into a military political opposition battling for power in Afghanistan’s civil war. And they’ve shown that, despite being a smaller number, they can outnumber all of your government’s forces, including your own NATO. This is a condensed version of the information.