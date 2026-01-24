Russia Launches Mass Missile and Drone Attacks on Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Russian forces unleashed a massive wave of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine overnight, targeting the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The attacks, which occurred just hours after peace talks began in Abu Dhabi, have resulted in at least one fatality and left 23 others injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly condemned the assault, calling it a blatant indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unwilling to engage in meaningful peace negotiations. Zelensky emphasized the need for further air defenses, which had been promised by the US during discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating that it was crucial for Russia to demonstrate its readiness to end the conflict it initiated.

Strike on Key Infrastructure Causes Havoc

Ukraine’s air force confirmed that the attacks involved a staggering 375 drones and 21 missiles, all aimed at critical energy infrastructure. The result was widespread power outages, leaving large portions of Kyiv without electricity and heating. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the strikes had sparked fires in multiple districts on both sides of the Dnipro River, which bisects the capital.

Since the start of the year, Kyiv has endured multiple attacks on its energy grid, with the latest strike on Friday forcing emergency workers into a race against time to restore power as temperatures plummeted to -13°C.

Kharkiv, just 18 miles from the Russian border, also bore the brunt of the assault, with 25 drones hitting various districts over two and a half hours. The attack left at least 11 people injured, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Both cities are still reeling from the effects as repair teams work tirelessly to salvage what they can from the wreckage.

Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi Press On

Despite the violence, diplomatic efforts continue. Trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the US are ongoing in Abu Dhabi, marking the first discussions of this nature since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, a major sticking point remains the future of the Donbas region, which contains the contested areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia insists that controlling these regions is a non-negotiable condition for peace.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha did not mince words in describing the attacks, labeling them “cynical” and urging that Putin’s actions, rather than his rhetoric, should be placed before a tribunal for his role in the war. With the future of Ukraine’s eastern regions hanging in the balance, both sides remain deeply entrenched, with no immediate resolution in sight.