Russia is planning “aggressive moves” to destabilize Ukraine, according to a US official.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that “information that Russia has formed plans for significant aggressive steps against Ukraine” has the US “very concerned.”

Should Moscow go forward with such activities, Blinken added, the US and its NATO partners would adopt “a variety of high-impact economic measures that we haven’t used in the past.”

While economic sanctions are possible, Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have refused to commit to military action to defend Ukraine, which is not a NATO member but is recognized as a “aspiring member.”

At a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance in Latvia, Blinken said, “We don’t know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade.” “We do know that he’s putting in place the capability to do so quickly if he decides to do so.” So, despite the uncertainty regarding Russia’s aim and timing, we must be prepared for any eventuality while working to ensure that it reverses course.” According to recent estimates, Russia has deployed 100,000 troops to its Ukrainian border, equipping them with heavy weapons such as tanks. These tactics resemble those made by Russia in 2004, when the country last invaded Ukraine, according to Blinken.

These actions come at a time when tensions between Moscow and the West are at an all-time high. Russia ordered part of its U.S. Embassy workers to return home by the end of January as “retaliation” for the United States’ decision not to extend the visas of 27 Russian diplomats.

As the western influence in Russia has dwindled, Moscow has increased its efforts to depict itself as the aggressor in its relationship with Ukraine, beginning a campaign presenting Ukraine as the aggressor.

Ukraine and NATO have been accused by Russia of amassing military forces near its borders. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his government is seeking assurances that the west would not deploy combat forces “in close proximity to Russian territory.” “If things weren’t so severe, the concept that Ukraine poses a threat to Russia would be a poor joke,” Blinken told reporters, adding that he believed Russia could “claim provocation for anything they were intending to do.” This is a condensed version of the information.