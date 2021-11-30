Russia is concerned that NATO expansion will pose a threat, and it claims to be developing weapons in response.

During a video conference on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised alarm over NATO officers conducting bomber maneuvers in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Putin has warned that their existence might jeopardize Russia’s security, claiming that NATO could eventually utilize Ukrainian territory to place missiles capable of reaching Russian command centers in less than five minutes.

During the call, Putin stated, “The appearance of such threats signifies a’red line’ for us.” “I hope that, in the end, common sense and responsibility for their own countries and the global community triumph.” Bomber drills that have been getting closer to the Russian border are among the threats. Similarly, adjacent maneuvers organized by US bombers have prompted Russia and China to improve military ties. Putin referred to such drills as a “threat” regardless of allegiance. As a response, he added, Moscow is working on hypersonic missiles capable of reaching neighboring targets in five minutes. Early next year, the missiles will be introduced to the Russian fleet. Because of the surrounding dangers, Putin claimed that he had little choice but to build the missiles.

“What are our options? “We’d have to come up with something similar to target people who threaten us,” he explained, “and we can do that right now.”” Russia has been accused of plotting an invasion of Ukraine, sparking NATO’s intervention. NATO representatives have reportedly reached out to Putin, telling him that “any attempt to further destabilize Ukraine would be a costly error,” according to the Associated Press. All rumors of a planned invasion of Ukraine have been refuted by Russia.

The Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which has a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and can travel at nine times the speed of sound, has undergone a series of testing, the most recent of which took place on Monday.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula after the country’s Kremlin-friendly president was ousted from power by huge protests, and it also backed a separatist rebellion in Ukraine’s east.

A spike in cease-fire breaches in the east and a Russian army concentration near Ukraine sparked war worries earlier this year, but tensions eased as Moscow withdrew the majority of its units after maneuvers in April.

To avert tensions, Putin suggested that Russia and the West form accords that would take the.