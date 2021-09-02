Russia has warned Google and Apple that until Alexei Navalny’s app is removed, they may face fines.

According to the Associated Press, Russia’s state communications agency issued warnings to two tech firms on Thursday over an app launched by supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, warned Google and Apple that if they do not delete the app from their platforms, they could face fines for potentially interfering in Russian elections. The app teaches users about Navalny’s Smart Voting method, which allows them to vote for candidates who are most likely to defeat opponents from the Kremlin’s United Russia party.

Facebook and Twitter have already been hit with many fines, with Roskomnadzor drastically lowering Twitter’s operation speeds. As the September 19 parliamentary election approaches, opponents of the Kremlin, independent media, and activists are all being scrutinized by the authorities.

Navalny’s supporters have linked the crackdown to the Kremlin’s attempt to crush the opposition and maintain United Russia’s dominant position.

Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of his regional offices were declared extremist organizations by a Russian court in June, barring anybody linked with the groups from running for public office and exposing them to severe prison terms.

Russian authorities reportedly targeted his top colleagues and shut 50 websites maintained by his team or followers for allegedly propagating extremist group propaganda.

The referendum on September 19 is largely regarded as a crucial step in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to solidify his power ahead of the country’s presidential election in 2024. Last year, Russia’s 68-year-old president, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through a constitutional reform that might allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Navalny, 45, is Putin’s most adamant political opponent. He was detained in January after returning from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin – a charge that Russian officials refute.

Navalny was sentenced to 212 years in prison in February for breaking the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from an embezzlement conviction in 2014, which he denounced as politically motivated.

Following criticism that they were being used as a weapon to assist bring tens of thousands of people to Russia, Russian authorities have escalated their pressure on key social media networks. This is a condensed version of the information.