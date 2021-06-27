Russia has threatened military action if the HMS Defender event occurs again.

If British warships travel into the disputed waters near Crimea again, Russia has warned retaliation.

Moscow claimed that Russian ships fired warning shots at HMS Defender as it traveled through the disputed area of the Black Sea on Wednesday, but the UK government refuted the report, saying simply that a routine “gunnery drill” took place.

Moscow may have been trying to make a statement, but Cabinet Minister George Eustice said the Royal Navy would be willing to send another vessel through the waters, reiterating the UK’s view that Crimea is Ukrainian territory.

The Type 45 destroyer was bombed by Russian military jets and the sound of naval gunfire could be heard as it sailed from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia on Wednesday, according to eyewitness testimonies.

Russia also claimed that four bombs were dropped in the destroyer’s course, which the Ministry of Defense said it didn’t believe.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, stated that “the inviolability of Russia’s borders is an absolute need,” and that it will be safeguarded “by all means, diplomatic, political, and military if necessary.”

“We may appeal to reason and demand respect for international law,” he replied when asked what Russia would do if a similar scenario occurred again.

“If it doesn’t work, we’ll drop bombs, not just on the path, but exactly on target, if our colleagues don’t grasp it.”

“Under international law, you can take the closest, fastest route from one location to another,” Mr Eustice told Sky News.

“I believe HMS Defender was travelling through Ukrainian waters on its way to Georgia, and that was the most obvious route for it to take.

“This is a very typical occurrence; in fact, it is rather common. What was actually going on was that the Russians were conducting a gunnery drill, which they routinely do in that area.

“As a result, I believe it is critical that people do not get carried away.”

When asked if the government would do it again, he responded, “Of course, yeah,” but added, “We never.” (This is a brief piece.)