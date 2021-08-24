Russia has ordered hypersonic missiles as part of Putin’s pledge to put weapons on ‘combat alert.’

Russia’s Defense Ministry has agreed to supply Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to Russian forces by 2025, with President Vladimir Putin vowing to put the weapons on “combat alert.”

The defense ministry announced in a statement shared with Russian official news agency TASS on Tuesday that a government contract for the delivery of the 3M22 missile (the Tsirkon hypersonic missile) had been signed.

“At the [Army-2021] international military-technical forum, the contract was presented to Alexander Leonov, CEO of the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building.”

“The deal on Tsirkon missiles will be fulfilled by 2025,” Leonov revealed to TASS at the meeting on Tuesday. The missile has been standardized and is capable of being launched from both surface ships and submarines. The only difference is whether a surface ship or a submarine uses a launcher.”

Putin had previously stated that the missile would be placed on “battle alert” soon, according to the Russian state news agency.

The multi-purpose missile, created by the NPO Mashinostroyenia rocket design bureau, is said to be capable of striking targets on land and sea from a distance of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and flying at nine times the speed of sound.

The missile, which the defense ministry said went at seven times the speed of sound and was shot from the White Sea to hit its target more than 200 miles away in the Barents Sea, was successfully launched from the Admiral Gorshkov cruiser in July.

The tactical and technical qualities of the Zircon missile were validated during the testing, according to the defense ministry, which also shared a video of the launch on its social media platforms.

Later, Russia stated that it hoped to equip its submarines and surface ships with the Tsirkon missile system, and that testing of the weapon from a submarine carrier are expected for the end of August.

Despite earlier indications to the contrary, the tests are expected to take place in. This is a condensed version of the information.