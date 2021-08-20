Russia has been sanctioned by the United States for poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The US Department of State and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) stated today that they will impose further sanctions on Russia in response to the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020.

The United States will ban the entry of Russian firearms and prohibit permits for the permanent importation of firearms from the country, citing the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991. Exports of nuclear and missile-related items and technology will also be restricted as a result of the restrictions.

Navalny is thought to have been poisoned by the chemical nerve toxin Novichok while traveling from Tomsk, Russia, to Moscow, Russia. Navalny was moved to a Berlin hospital after getting initial care in Omsk, where he was temporarily placed in a medically induced coma. Navalny returned to Russia after his recovery and was imprisoned for allegedly violating his parole restrictions related to his 2014 embezzlement allegations, which opponents believe were politically motivated.

“I have no alternative explanation for what happened,” Navalny said, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of carrying out the attack. The additional restrictions come after the Novichok poisonings of British-Russian double spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter in March this year, as well as in 2019 and 2018.

“Today, one year after Aleksey Navalny was poisoned by Russian government agents, we join our ally, the United Kingdom, in condemning the Kremlin’s use of a chemical weapon to attack one of Russia’s most renowned opposition leaders,” Andrea Gacki, head of OFAC, said in a statement. “The poisoning of Navalny was a terrible violation of international laws prohibiting the use of chemical weapons, and it was part of a larger attempt in Russia to silence dissenting voices.”

OFAC also recognized two businesses and nine persons as being involved in the matter, in addition to enforcing the sanctions. The FSB Criminalistics Institute, for whom the bulk of those involved in the poisoning either worked for or collaborated, and the State Institute for Experimental Military Medicine, which has allegedly been involved in the development of chemical weapons, are two of these organisations. The nine people identified worked for one of the two institutions, with seven of them working for the former.

Navalny has also expressed his displeasure. This is a condensed version of the information.