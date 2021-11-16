Russia-Germany In Europe, a pipeline has been suspended due to a lack of natural gas supply.

According to the Associated Press, a pipeline that would deliver Russian gas into Germany has been halted due to worries about the company’s legal position in Russia.

Despite having been finished earlier this year, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is still not operational. The channel has been suspended by the German network authority Bundesnetzagentur until further notice. The authority will recognize Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator in Germany, allowing the pipeline to enter the nation. The pipeline’s services were suspended because they were unaware of the pipeline’s ownership status.

“Following a thorough analysis of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur decided that certifying an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would only be conceivable if that operator was formed in a legal form under German law,” the regulator said in a statement.

In reaction to the suspension, the operators of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline said they “had decided not to modify its existing legal form, but rather to establish a subsidiary under German law solely to control the German component of the project.”

Gas supplies in Europe are tightening, prompting this stoppage. Natural gas scarcity has been linked to lower wind turbine output across the region, according to a report from Washington Newsday. If members of the European Union request it, Russia has agreed to provide greater power to the rest of Europe.

“This will produce a favorable—at the very least, a better—situation in the European energy market in general,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in an October press conference.

According to Nord Stream 2 AG, it is unable to comment on the certification procedure.

The proposal has been opposed by Ukraine and the United States.

The certification will be suspended “until the principal assets and human resources have been moved to the subsidiary” and the documents can be verified, according to the agency.

According to the German news agency dpa, Nord Stream 2 AG was unable to comment on the length of the suspension or any implications for the pipeline’s operational start.

The certification issue is "another reason to expect the pipeline to not begin commercial operations until about mid-2022," according to Carlos Torres Diaz, the company's president.