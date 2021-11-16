Russia denies putting astronauts at danger with a weapons test and accuses the US of hypocrisy.

The government recently performed a weapons test on an aging satellite, causing more than 1,500 bits of debris to enter space, according to reports. According to the Associated Press, Russia launched the hit on the satellite because it was close to the International Space Station, which is now flying at 17,500 miles per hour.

Russia, despite its claims of opposing the weaponization of outer space, is eager to “threaten the exploration and use of outer space by all nations by its reckless and irresponsible behavior,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russia, on the other hand, is pushing back, promising that the “unconditional safety of the crew has always been and will continue to be” their primary priority. The country’s Defense Ministry admitted that the hit took place, but stated that the US was aware that it would not destroy the adjacent space station.

“In terms of test time and orbital parameters, the US knows for certain that the resulting debris did not and will not represent a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft, or space activities,” Russian officials told reporters. They also slammed Blinken’s remarks, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claiming that the test was carried out “with surgical precision.” Despite Russia’s denials of any misconduct during the test, NATO claims otherwise.

“This was a dangerous move by Russia to actually fire down and destroy a satellite as part of a test of an anti-satellite weapon system,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, adding that the country could be developing new systems that pose a greater threat to satellites.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the Associated Press that astronauts are now four times more at risk than before.

In a vague web statement posted Tuesday, Roscosmos refused to confirm or deny that the strike took place.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, also called it “hypocrisy” to claim that Russia poses a threat to peaceful space activities.

The four Americans, one German, and two Russians on board the International Space Station were told to leave as soon as the situation became evident early Monday morning.