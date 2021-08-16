Russia claims Ghani fled with cash-filled cars, claiming Afghanistan was ‘better’ under the Taliban.

According to Russia’s national news agency RIA Novosti, the Russian Embassy in Kabul stated that Afghanistan is “better” under Taliban leadership than it was under President Ashraf Ghani, who the embassy accused of fleeing the country with multiple cars and a chopper load of cash.

According to the story, Ghani exited the nation with four cars and a money-filled helicopter, according to embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko.

“How Ghani escaped from Afghanistan is the most powerful description of the regime’s collapse: Four automobiles were stuffed with money; they tried to cram another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. Ishchenko added that some of the money was left on the tarmac.

The Associated Press inquired about Ghani’s departure, but was unable to independently confirm Ishchenko’s accusations.

Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan, told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that the situation in Kabul is “better under the terrorist Taliban than under Ghani,” based on the first 24 hours of the Taliban’s authority over the city.

Zhirnov stated, “Right now, the situation in Kabul is better than it was under Ashraf Ghani.”

On Monday afternoon, US President Joe Biden will speak about the situation in Afghanistan.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When asked how he knew about the specifics of Ghani’s departure, Ishchenko replied, “Well, we are working here,” without providing any other information.

As the Taliban poured into Kabul on August 15, Ghani was forced to flee. The president may have traveled to Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, according to media reports, although there has been no official confirmation of his whereabouts.

Ghani’s flight from Kabul was branded as “disgraceful” by Russian envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Monday, who added that Ghani “deserves to be brought to justice and held accountable by the Afghan people.”

Moscow’s criticism of Ghani, whose government was backed by the US, comes at a time when tensions between the two countries are at an all-time high.

Moscow waged a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended in 1989 with the withdrawal of Soviet troops, and it has since staged a diplomatic comeback as a mediator, reaching out to feuding Afghan factions while jockeying with the US. This is a condensed version of the information.