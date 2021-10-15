Russia claims a US warship made a ‘attempt’ to enter its waters before being pushed away.

According to the Associated Press, a Russian warship barred a US Navy destroyer from entering Russian territorial seas in the Sea of Japan on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed.

The Russian naval ship Admiral Tributs approached the USS Chafee very near after it disobeyed several instructions to leave the region, which had been marked as off limits to vessels due to Russian artillery drills, according to the ministry.

According to the Associated Press, the US warship subsequently reversed course and left the region.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.