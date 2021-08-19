Russia boasts that its government has been in Afghanistan for longer than the US’s “regime.”

According to the Associated Press, many Russians rejoiced that the fallen communist regime their country established in Afghanistan lasted longer than the Afghan administration supported by the US.

The Kremlin’s ambassador for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said he and other Russians had not expected the country to fall apart so quickly.

“Even before the Americans left, the American-created regime collapsed. That is a significant difference, according to Kabulov.

Some Russians have pointed out that the communist regime led by President Mohammad Najibullah lasted three years after the Soviet Union withdrew. Meanwhile, according to Franz Klintsevich, the first deputy head of the military and security committee in Russia’s lower house, the US withdrawal is leaving behind arsenals of weaponry that the Taliban can claim.

“After fighting terrorists for 20 years, who would give such gifts to them?” Klintsevich stated the following.

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Russia was prepared for the quick changes following years of planning to set the framework for relations with the group, which it still deems a terrorist organization.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that Moscow was “not in a hurry” to accept the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new rulers, but that there were “encouraging signals” of their willingness to allow other political organizations to join the government and allow girls to attend school.

In 2003, the Taliban was added to Russia’s list of terrorist organizations, and Moscow has yet to take anything to remove them. Russian law makes any communication with such groups illegal, but the Foreign Ministry has reacted to inquiries about the seeming inconsistency by arguing that its interactions with the Taliban are critical to international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

Unlike many other countries, Russia stated it would not evacuate its embassy in Kabul, and its envoy met with the Taliban shortly after they took control of the capital for what he termed as “productive” negotiations.

In Afghanistan, the Soviet Union conducted a 10-year war that ended in 1989 with the withdrawal of its forces. Since then, Moscow has resurfaced as a powerful player in international negotiations on Afghanistan. It has worked tirelessly to strengthen connections with the Taliban, hosting their leaders on several occasions. This is a condensed version of the information.