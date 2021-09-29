Russia accuses YouTube of censorship as the German branch of a Russian broadcaster is shut down.

YouTube pulled down two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT on Wednesday in an effort to combat misinformation, prompting warnings of revenge from Russia, according to the Associated Press.

The Google-owned content platform claimed RT’s German channel had received a “strike” for uploading videos that violated YouTube’s COVID-19 misleading rules. As a result, the channel’s ability to upload new content has been suspended.

“During this suspension, RT DE attempted to evade this limitation by uploading its videos to another YouTube channel,” it said, adding that both channels were terminated for violating YouTube’s terms of service.

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, writing on the Telegram messaging service, dubbed the move “a true media war” by Germany against Russia.

“I expect my native state to immediately prohibit Deutsche Welle and other German media from Russia, as well as close the offices of ARD and ZDF,” Simonyan stated, referring to Germany’s two largest public television stations. “Not to mention YouTube sanctions.”

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, compared YouTube’s action to censorship.

“There are signs that Russian laws have been broken, and some of them have been broken egregiously,” he said.

When asked if he believes corporations operating in other countries, such as YouTube in Germany, should adhere to Russian regulations, Peskov said, “Of course” when it comes to infringing the rights of our legal entities, particularly our media outlets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it would ask relevant government bodies to prepare retaliatory actions against German media and YouTube, stating that such a response was “not only justified, but also imperative.”

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s official communications agency, asked that Google restore access to RT’s YouTube channels, threatening the company with fines and a ban if it did not.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for the German government in Berlin, said the administration had “taken note” of the YouTube decision.

“Because there are different accounts, particularly on Russian channels,” Seibert told reporters, “I want to state unequivocally that this is a YouTube decision, and the German government, or representatives of the German government, have nothing to do with this decision.”

“Anyone who claims such is concocting a conspiracy theory…there is no justification for…‘retaliation’ against German journalists operating in the country. This is a condensed version of the information.