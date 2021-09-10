Russell T Davies has the last laugh after recalling the dismissal of It’s A Sin by the TV boss.

Russell T Davies, the creator of It’s A Sin, has revealed that a TV producer dismissed the gritty drama as “that horrible Aids story.”

The Channel 4 show was praised by reviewers and audiences alike, winning the New Drama award at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

It stars Olly Alexander and tells the story of a group of young gay men who move to London in the 1980s at the start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

It’s A Sin was rejected by the BBC and ITV before being picked up by Channel 4, and Davies stated his passionate belief in the show kept him going.

He also detailed how one producer brushed it off.

“One television executive referred to it as ‘that horrible Aids drama,’” he claimed. What are their plans for tonight? They will not be allowed to lick my trophy!”

When asked how he planned to commemorate the occasion, Davies joked, “I’ll go to church and pray.”

Davies gave the prize to “those we lost, those who lived, those who learned, and those we loved” during the Aids crisis on stage during the ceremony.

“It’s an Aids drama on a minority channel about what some people would call a minority subject,” he explained.

“Winning on such a big night with all the big stars out there is incredible.”

Alexander, 31, of Years & Years, played Ritchie Tozer and received critical acclaim for his performance.

He expressed his gratitude for the series’ contribution to the HIV/AIDS debate.

“I feel very fortunate to work with Russell, the team, and the cast,” Alexander remarked.

“I’m just extremely happy,” he added.