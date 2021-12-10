Rumours concerning Gini Wijnaldum’s transfer reveal the reality about Liverpool’s midfield.

Liverpool fans are naturally divided after Georginio Wijnaldum was linked with a surprising return to the Premier League less than six months after joining Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Dutchman immediately realized that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as he has struggled for game time.

He’s only made 14 league appearances for the French club this season, half of which have come off the bench, and he’s already expressed his dissatisfaction with the scenario.

According to Sky Sports News, the midfielder’s position in the pecking order means he’s ‘open’ to a January move, despite PSG’s unwillingness to allow him depart.

Arsenal are allegedly ready to make a move for the 31-year-old if the Ligue 1 leaders alter their minds, given that both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny will be attending the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

While Wijnaldum’s availability in the upcoming transfer window is purely speculation, the idea of him becoming available will undoubtedly alarm a number of clubs in need of an experienced midfielder for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has their sights set on the future, with players like Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, and Harvey Elliott rising through the ranks.

In many ways, signing Wijnaldum makes sense because he left on good terms, is familiar with Jurgen Klopp’s system, and is dependable.

Liverpool’s injury issues have worsened this season, with midfielders Jones, Elliott, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Fabinho among those who have been sidelined in recent months.

Last season, Wijnaldum was one of just two Reds players who started every Premier League match – Klopp knew he could rely on the Dutchman.

Although the team chose not to replace Wijnaldum in the summer, Elliott rapidly established himself as an excellent replacement until suffering an injury against Leeds United.

The 18-year-old is making significant progress in his recovery, and latest reports suggest that he could be cleared to return to training next month.

At the San Siro, Morton proved their worth against AC Milan. “The summary has come to an end.”