Rumours about James Rodriguez come as no surprise to Everton fans who are gearing up for a summer of uncertainty.

Many Everton supporters may have questioned how long it would take to reach to this point.

It was only a matter of time after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure at the outset of the month, which came as a complete shock to not only supporters but everyone associated at the club, that speculation over James Rodriguez’s future began.

After all, the Colombian international would not have been playing at Goodison Park last season if it hadn’t been for the Italian’s big influence.

“I’ll say it with all honestly that if Carlo wasn’t here, I wouldn’t have come,” the 29-year-old told ESPN Colombia in April. I’ll say it from the bottom of my heart: he was one of the reasons I came.”

When the manager announced his return to Real Madrid at the beginning of June, it didn’t take long for the rumors about Rodriguez to resurface.

According to recent reports, the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, may be looking to sell the playmaker to a number of elite European clubs.

Throughout these rumours, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and AC Milan have all been linked with the Everton player, despite the fact that the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star’s current deal at Goodison only has one year left on it.

In many respects, these are the kinds of stories that will always come with a play with Rodriguez’s star power.

The outpouring of support when the Blues announced the acquisition of the Colombian international back in September demonstrated what a coup it was to get such a high-profile player to the club.

As a result, you’ll have to deal with the constant stream of news that surrounds them.

There’s always something going on with Rodriguez, and someone is always curious about what he’s thinking or doing.

With the forward missing out on his country’s participation in the Copa America this summer due to questionable circumstances, it’s only inevitable that speculation regarding his future will fill the hole.

Rodriguez demonstrated for Everton during the 2020/21 season that he was a terrific player on his day – someone who could strike a goal out of nowhere or.