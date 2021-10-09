Rumoured Stars who have ruled themselves out of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 competition.

As the weather cools and the nights draw in, many Brits will decide to stay at home and watch some great television.

Get Me Out Of Here, I’m a Celebrity! is set to return for its 21st season in November.

Due to pandemic travel restrictions, I’m A Celebrity was recorded at Gwrych Castle instead of its customary site in Australia last year.

The show will also return to North Wales for a second series later this year, as previously stated.

Rumours are already circulating about the next lineup.

Louise Minchin of the BBC, Jake Wood of EastEnders, and Lucy Fallon of Coronation Street have all been mentioned.

However, some celebs have already stated that they will not be appearing on the show.

According to Wales Online, the Welsh singer recently disclosed the deal-breaker that prevented her from appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

Katherine told North Wales Live about the rumors she hears every year: “They say I’m going to be on it pretty much every year, especially last year [when it moved to North Wales].”

This means she won’t be appearing in the upcoming season. “To be honest, I love watching it but I wouldn’t do it,” Katherine said when asked if she would consider joining up in the future. Katherine, who grew up in Neath, continued to discuss I’m a Celebrity, explaining that she is a vegetarian and hence “wouldn’t eat the bugs” on the show.

Lisa Riley of Emmerdale has stated that she turned down a seat in the Welsh camp this year.

The actress has a busy schedule and has recently been in a number of high-profile storylines on the serial as Mandy Dingle.

“I adore playing Mandy so much, that’s why I keep passing down other fantastic jobs,” Lisa, 45, told the Daily Star.

“Every year they offer me I’m A Celebrity, and every year I say no.”

“It’s not because of the creepy crawlies or the challenges; in fact, I’m not opposed to them.”

“I’d be bored out of my mind in there.” From the moment I wake up until I go to sleep, I am full of energy.

“I’ve spent the entire time in camp.”

