Rugged Twice, Floki Inu, Elon Musk’s Tweet-Inspired Crypto, and Races to Dextools are among the most popular topics on the internet following community intervention.

“My Shiba Inu will be named Floki,” Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, tweeted about two weeks ago. Floki Inu is currently one of the most talked-about meme coins in the cryptocurrency world.

As expected, a slew of other meme coins bearing similar names popped up almost immediately: Baby Floki Inu, Floki Shiba, and so on.

For those who haven’t seen the popular television series Vikings, Floki is a character from the film. And that is most likely where the name of this new defi project, as well as the community of Floki fans known as Vikings, came from.

Following Elon Musk’s Tweet, the currency was promptly listed on Uniswap, and the coin’s price soared by 3,500 percent in just a few days due to high demand.

Similarly, it began a downward trend shortly after that, as most of the community members who owned the currency discovered that the coin’s contract had some difficulties.

Rather of being the most fair-minded, decentralized, and enjoyable community effort as envisioned, the reverse happened. The developer began charging hodlers a whopping 20% tax on their transactions and routing the funds to his personal bank account, causing supply inflation and a crash.

$FLOKI V1’s market cap plummeted from $3 million to $200k, then $500k. This surprise rugpull would have been the final nail in the coffin. There’s more, though.

The unflappable Vikings community became unstoppable. They designed the Floki Inu v2 Ethereum contract. The community stepped up after the launch and a nice mention on Forbes, and began moving their tokens.

They made up their minds and formulated a plan to preserve the project and return Floki to the moon with the help of a large community of over 6,000 Telegram users and 22,000 Twitter followers.

Unlike Floki V1, the new project is intended to be totally decentralized, transparent, enjoyable, and secure for everyone’s investments.

With these goals in mind, the creators devised a scheme to reward $FLOKI holders with extra tokens. The scarcity of every token you hodl will grow each day as a result of hyper deflation dynamics, and the buy pressure will rise as a result of automatic buy-backs and burns. That was the plan, at least.

Using all of the arrangements in place, an airdrop with the new $FLOKI token contract 0x2de72aDa48BDF7Bac276256D3F016fE058490C34 was successfully released on July 8, 2021.

