Rudy Giuliani claims he didn’t check the ‘evidence’ of Dominion election fraud because it was “not my job.”

In a sworn deposition, Rudy Giuliani stated that it was “not my responsibility [to]…investigate every piece of evidence” in voter fraud allegations against electronic voting corporation Dominion Voting Systems.

In sworn testimony in a defamation case brought against him by Eric Coomer, a former executive of Dominion, the ex-Mayor of New York and former lawyer for one-term President Donald Trump made the allegations.

Coomer, who has been a prominent figure in unfounded conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has gone into hiding after receiving death threats.

CNN got video of Giuliani’s deposition on August 14, as well as sworn video evidence from former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on July 20.

Coomer is suing Powell and Giuliani for slander, and his lawyer questioned the lawyers about reports of electoral irregularities in the previous election.

Giuliani talked about a conspiracy idea that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, another electronic voting business, collaborated with Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013.

“We got a story that the chiefs of Dominion and Smartmatic went down to Venezuela in the mid-twenties, you know, 2013, ’14, whatever, for a get-to-know meeting with [President Nicolás] Maduro so they could show Maduro the kind of vote-fixing they did for Chavez,” Giuliani added.

Earlier in his deposition, Giuliani seemed to imply that he hadn’t looked into the story about two voting machine bosses visiting Venezuela to meet with Maduro.

“When something comes up, I go online and look it up myself. I didn’t have time to do it this time “he stated

Giuliani continued: “In a fast-paced investigation, it’s not my responsibility to go out and check every piece of evidence presented to me. You’ll never write a story if you don’t do this. You’ll never reach a decision.” On November 19, 2020, Giuliani and Powell staged an infamous press conference in which they claimed voter fraud was widespread and coordinated from a central location. Powell made a public attempt to link the voting firms to Venezuela for the first time.

Dominion and Smartmatic have constantly and categorically denied any wrongdoing, even throughout the 2020 presidential election. Individuals and news outlets have been sued by the companies for defamation. This is a condensed version of the information.