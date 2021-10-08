Rubio and Haley are among the high-profile ‘Trailblazers’ who will spearhead the effort to diversify the Republican Party.

According to the Associated Press, “trailblazers” Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are part of the Right Leaders Network, an advisory council launched by the Republican State Leadership Committee on Thursday to bring diversity to the GOP.

In a national push to broaden and strengthen the GOP, the goal is to “prioritize electing more women, as well as candidates from communities of color and various backgrounds,” according to the network.

“We are incredibly proud of the group of trailblazers who have agreed to join the Right Leaders Network, and I know they will be critical in our continued mission to elect candidates who better represent the communities they serve,” said Dee Duncan, the committee’s president, in a statement to the Associated Press.

Rubio and Haley are among the group’s “trailblazers,” as the committee hopes to use former state legislators who rose through the ranks to act as mentors to up-and-coming GOP leaders, including possible presidential contenders.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Before assuming higher office, every members of the council—including U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and freshmen U.S. Representatives Ashley Hinson and Young Kim—served in their respective state legislatures.

Several members of the group have already been identified as the GOP’s future generation of leaders. Rubio, who was endorsed by Haley and Scott in his 2016 presidential campaign, recently visited with Republicans in Iowa, but he declined to comment on a potential presidential run, saying he is focused on his Senate election in 2022.

Former President Donald Trump’s hint at a future presidential run in 2024 has some Republicans worried. If Trump seeks a second term, Haley has said she will not run, telling the Associated Press earlier this year, “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it.” Scott, who has said his Senate reelection campaign in 2022 will be his last and has dodged questions about a presidential run, said the Republican Party “stands for opportunity for Americans of all backgrounds, and we are strongest when our candidates and leaders look like America” in a statement to the Associated Press. Earlier this year, in reaction to President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech to Congress, the Republican Party issued a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.