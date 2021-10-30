Ruben Neves praises Everton but warns Wolves ahead of their Premier League meeting.

Ruben Neves has cautioned Everton that, despite being a “fantastic” team, his Wolves team now goes into every game with the intention of winning all three points.

On Monday night, Bruno Lage’s team hosts Everton at Molineux, as the Blues attempt to get back on track after two straight defeats.

Last Saturday, a defeat to West Ham was followed by a devastating 5-2 loss to Watford at Goodison Park.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be hoping to extend their Premier League unbeaten streak to four games after drawing with Leeds United last time out.

Despite Everton’s two defeats in a row, Neves expects a tough test when the Blues visit Molineux.

He told Birmingham Live through Sky Sports ahead of Monday’s encounter, “Everton is a wonderful team, they’ve demonstrated that already this season.”

“They had a horrible result, and I believe it is one more incentive for them to come to Molineux with everything, therefore I believe we must be prepared and at our best to obtain a good result.”

“Of course, a win is a nice outcome for us, especially because we’re back in front of our fans.”

Before continuing, Neves said, “We look to play our game, game by game, game by game, we look to play the way the manager wants us to play.”

“We have everything we need to play well; we have all the information, we have a fantastic group, and we work really hard during the week, so I believe we have everything we need to win games, and we’ll do everything we can to win as many as we can.”

“That’s our goal: to win each game, to try to gain three points in each one, regardless of whether it’s at home or away, regardless of who the opponent is, we strive to do our best.”