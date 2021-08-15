RPSCA is looking for pet lovers to help them save a ‘lonely’ cat who has been living there for the longest time.

Sox was taken into care at the RSCPCA’s Warrington, Halton and St Helens Branch in July 2020, but 400 days later is still waiting to be rehomed.

The black and white cat was rescued due to concerns about his welfare, but animal caretakers claim he has gained a lot of confidence during his time at the centre.

“Sox was quite timid when he arrived but has gone on leaps and bounds to being handled and enjoys to pad on the laps of those he’s comfortable with,” Jenny Lamb, from the Warrington, Halton and St Helens branch, said.

“Poor Sox hasn’t gotten many inquiries, and all of his companions have found new homes. He’s still getting used to being carried up and can be jittery, which is preventing him from progressing.

“After such a rough start in life, he definitely deserves to have a home to call his own. He is truly a unique young man who need a unique environment in which to continue his development.

Cheshire Live states that since Sox joined the RSPCA, the branch has rehomed 22 cats.

The shelter is nearly at capacity, with 15 of the 18 remaining spots filled by cats still looking for homes, and the animals are mystified as to why no one has decided to adopt Sox.

“Sox has made fantastic progress, and we believe that in a home situation, with more one-on-one time, he will grow even further, as he is incredibly affectionate and enjoys receiving attention from people he knows,” Jenny added.

“He enjoys playing alone with toys, but he also enjoys a good game of chase with a teaser stick. He’s a chatty kid who likes to be kept busy with puzzles and activities.

“Please get in touch if you think you could be the one for him.”