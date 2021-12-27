Royal Mail’s post delivery schedule: when we’ll get mail and when we won’t between now and January 4.

It’s that time of year again, when many of us have trouble remembering what day of the week it is.

And it’s made much more perplexing this year, with Christmas and Boxing Day happening on Saturday and Sunday, giving us a four-day weekend.

As a result, no Royal Mail collections or deliveries will be made on Monday, December 27 or Tuesday, December 28.

On Wednesday, December 29, normal service will resume, with collections and deliveries continuing on Thursday, December 30.

There will be regular deliveries and early collections on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

On New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1, 2022), Sunday, January 2, and Monday, January 3, no mail will be delivered or collected.

On January 4, all postal services resume normal operations, with the exception of Scotland, which is closed due to a public holiday.

While postal workers are entitled to a well-deserved break, the lack of mail can be concerning for those who have ordered lateral flow tests.

If you need a lateral flow test right away, you can receive it at a local collection location, which are plentiful around Merseyside.

This service is available at pharmacies as well as other locations such as libraries, and you can find your nearest location on the NHS website.

You’ll need a collection code from Gov.uk before you can pick up your tests at a collection site or pharmacy.

Call 119 (free from landlines and mobiles) to acquire a collect code. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

You can order up to two packs per day from select community collection stations, but you can only order one pack per day through the internet for home delivery.