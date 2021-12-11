Royal Mail’s four-digit code that you never want to see.

Our posties are busier than ever as Christmas approaches, with many of us putting online shopping orders.

Royal Mail is asking consumers to “beat the festive rush and get all your letters and gifts in the post on time” this year in particular.

“Continued covid restrictions,” as well as “limited air and freight capacity, high volumes, and winter weather conditions,” are all “impacting transportation and local distribution across the globe,” according to the report.

Last posting dates for Christmas letters and parcels by Royal Mail: UK and international letters and parcels

People in various sections of Merseyside have complained about having to “gather their own post” after not receiving letters and other mail for as long as “two weeks” this year.

It’s extremely aggravating if you pop out and miss the postman, especially if you’re expecting a critical package.

For a failed delivery, the Royal Mail uses the P739 code.

If you receive a P739 card, you must collect the item from the sorting office personally, which may require you to wait until the next day, depending on when you discover the card.

However, you may be able to arrange for a redelivery in some situations.

After a resident wrote a furious note accusing him of “pretending” to ring their doorbell with a parcel, a postal worker swore not to deliver mail to them.

“Every single piece of mail is important to us,” a Royal Mail spokesperson said. Our postmen and ladies work exceptionally hard six days a week, in all weathers, to deliver mail to customers across the country.

“We deliver the vast majority of products securely to consumers, but if we suspect a customer is not at home, we will try to deliver the item to a neighbor and leave a card.”

“If we are unable to deliver to them, we will leave a card and return the item to the Customer Service Point, where consumers can pick it up or schedule a redelivery.”

“Anyone with delivery concerns should contact the Royal Mail customer service team,” says the company.