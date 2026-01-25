Roy Erskine, Grandfather of Andy Murray, Dies at 94

Roy Erskine, the grandfather of tennis champion Andy Murray, has passed away at the age of 94. Erskine’s death was confirmed last week by his former football club, Stirling Albion, which paid tribute to him. His family described him as a central figure in their lives, particularly in supporting Andy’s remarkable tennis career.

Legacy as a Footballer and Family Pillar

Roy Erskine was a retired optician who had a varied career in sports. He was an accomplished tennis player in his youth before focusing on professional football, where he played as a full-back for several clubs, including Hibernian, Stirling Albion, and Cowdenbeath.

In recent years, Erskine was a steadfast supporter of his grandson’s illustrious career. Andy Murray’s successes on the tennis court were a source of immense pride for Roy and his wife, Shirley. Their support for the tennis star stretched over two decades, including watching Murray claim multiple Grand Slam titles. Prior to his passing, Erskine had expressed his excitement about spending more time with his family, particularly after Andy’s retirement in 2024. “We have missed seeing both the boys because they have been so busy over the years. Hopefully, Andy will have more time to come up and we will see a bit more of him,” Roy had said, referring to his hopes for a closer family connection in the years ahead.