Roy Erskine, Former Footballer and Grandfather of Andy Murray, Dies at 94

Roy Erskine, the grandfather of tennis champion Andy Murray, has passed away at the age of 94. A beloved figure in Dunblane, where he lived for many years, Erskine was remembered fondly by his former football clubs, Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath, who both expressed their sorrow following his death.

Erskine was a key player for several clubs in Scotland during the 1950s, including Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath, after initially signing for Albion in 1954. He moved to Cowdenbeath in 1956 and also played for Hibernian, Peebles Rovers, and Troon over the course of his career. Known for his friendly and approachable nature, he became a cherished figure at both clubs. Stirling Albion described him as a “well-known and popular figure in Dunblane,” while Cowdenbeath paid tribute to him as a “talented footballer and tennis player” whose impact stretched beyond the pitch.

A Family Legacy in Tennis

Erskine, who also worked as an optician, enjoyed a lengthy career in tennis. As a child, he reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Boys’ Tennis Championships, and even after his football career ended, he continued to compete in the sport at a county level. His passion for tennis was shared with his wife, Shirley, whom he married in 1957. Together, they passed down a love for the game to their children, including Judy Murray, the mother of Andy, and his siblings, Jamie and Andy, who are both successful professional tennis players. Erskine was known to jokingly claim he was the one who invented topspin in tennis.

In his later years, Erskine frequently attended Stirling Albion’s hospitality events with his daughter, Judy, where he delighted in chatting with supporters about his time at the club. He particularly enjoyed celebrating the club’s League 2 championship victory in 2022-23.

Roy Erskine’s legacy in both football and tennis, along with his enduring presence in the Dunblane community, will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.