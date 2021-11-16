Roy Cropper of Coronation Street has announced his departure from Weatherfield.

Next week, Roy Cropper informs Coronation Street residents that he will be leaving Weatherfield permanently.

The cafe owner has been in turmoil since the drama of super soap week, when Roy persuaded Abi not to shoot Corey.

However, DS Abney phones No.13 the following week and explains that the gun used to shoot Natasha was the same gun used by Tez in a raid several years before.

Abi runs into Tez in Victoria Garden and begs him to keep the cops away from her.

Roy keeps a close eye on their conversation. Nick phones Roy in the cafe and informs him that the authorities are trying to find the gun that killed Natasha.

In the ginnel, Kevin runs into Tez and begs him not to ruin Abi’s life.

Abi should tell the police the truth about the pistol, according to Roy. DS Abney phones Roy at the cafe and says she’d like to ask him some more questions concerning the night of the sinkhole collapse.

Roy informs Abi that he’s had to lie to the cops yet again on her behalf. It’s only a matter of time, Abi assures Kevin, until the cops link her to the gun.

Roy informs Nina that the gun used to murder Natasha was the same one Abi planned to use to murder Corey, and as a result, they must both assume responsibility for Natasha’s death.

DS Abney contacts No.13 to inform Abi and Kevin that Tez has been detained, but he can’t recall who he sold the pistol to thus far.

Roy goes to the attorneys and informs Imran that he no longer needs his flat or business and wants to sign it over to Nina.

She’s worried when Roy says he doesn’t want to burden her with his own grief and shame.

When Sally recommends they talk about ideas for the Christmas Market, Roy says he won’t participate. When Roy phones the garage, he requests that Abi sell the Woody as soon as possible.

Nina becomes even more concerned when Abi discloses that Roy is selling the Woody. “The summary has come to an end.”