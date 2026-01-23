Roxy Wilson Calls Her Mother’s Early Exit From The Traitors a ‘Blessing in Disguise’

Roxy Wilson has opened up about the impact of her mother, Judy Wilson, being eliminated early from the popular BBC reality series The Traitors, calling it a “blessing in disguise.” Judy was the first contestant to be banished from the show, and her sudden departure set the stage for an unexpected revelation in the game.

Early Departure Reveals Family Secret

On Thursday’s episode, Judy was “murdered” in a dramatic turn of events, and host Claudia Winkleman revealed to the other contestants that Roxy was her daughter. While the announcement left fellow participants in shock, Roxy later admitted that her mother’s elimination relieved her from the stress of keeping the secret. “At the beginning, I was a bit gutted, but then I thought, at least I don’t have to worry about calling her ‘mum’ in front of everyone,” Roxy shared on BBC Radio London. She explained that calling her mother “mum” in the midst of the competition was difficult, as it could have exposed their relationship.

Reflecting on the situation, Roxy added that it was a relief to keep the secret, noting how she was able to observe the reactions of the other contestants when they learned the truth. “It was just so cool, I was like, ‘Yes, I’ve at least got one over on them,’” she said. One contestant, Faraaz, even dropped a grape in shock upon hearing the news.

Personal Life and Surprising Twists

Beyond the game, Roxy also revealed some exciting personal news. Earlier this month, she announced that she is expecting her first child, making the moment all the more special for her mother, who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her 12th grandchild. “She’s buzzing. She’s got 11 grandkids already, so this is the 12th, but she’s excited,” Roxy said. Despite her own excitement over her first baby, Judy’s enthusiasm remained as strong as ever. “For me, it’s the first baby, a novelty, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, another one, come on,’” Roxy added.

Meanwhile, Roxy also expressed some regret over her involvement in eliminating fellow contestant James Baker, who was mistakenly voted out after Roxy had wrongly suspected him of being a traitor. “Poor James,” Roxy admitted, acknowledging that in the heat of the game, she had been too quick to trust her instincts and vote him off. She also spoke about being completely shocked when she discovered that another contestant, Stephen Libby, was actually one of the traitors. “I was honestly shook. He’s so friendly and charismatic, and just lures you in,” Roxy said, reflecting on her initial misjudgment.

The latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, with both James Baker and traitor Rachel Duffy tied in votes for elimination. Their fate will be decided on Friday’s final episode, when one contestant will secure their spot in the game through a dramatic “chest of chance” decision. The last episode of this gripping series airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8:30 pm.