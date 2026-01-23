Roxy Reflects on Her Early Exit from The Traitors: “I’m Kind of Happy”

The latest contestant to be eliminated from BBC’s The Traitors has opened up about her decision to leave the competition just before the final. Roxy, a 32-year-old recruiter, became the victim of the penultimate episode’s “murder” on Thursday night, marking her departure before the grand finale. While many might view being voted off as a disappointment, Roxy expressed a sense of relief at her early exit, saying, “I’m kind of happy, because it only gets so much harder.”

Roxy Reflects on Her Journey

In an emotional exit interview, Roxy shared her pride in how far she had come in the game. “I think I’ve got as far as I could,” she admitted. “I would have loved to have got to the final, but it was just always my aim to get as far as possible, so I’m really proud.” Her departure came after a challenging run in which she struggled to determine the true identity of the traitors in the game, often feeling frustrated during the roundtable discussions.

Initially, Roxy had entered the competition with the goal of being a traitor. However, when she was instead selected to be faithful, she said she felt an unexpected sense of relief. “It was so much nicer,” she said, reflecting on the shift in her mindset. “I think my mind changed as soon as I became a faithful.”

Roxy’s exit also revealed a surprising twist—she is the daughter of Judy, the first contestant banished from the show. Host Claudia Winkleman revealed this shocking connection to the remaining players after Roxy’s elimination. Roxy admitted that it was “great” to know that the traitors had not yet figured out her familial relationship, and she was pleased to have kept the secret for as long as she did.

The reality show’s unique setting, filmed in a Scottish castle, provided Roxy with an emotional connection to the experience, especially since she competed alongside her mother, Judy. “To do it with your mum is just the experience times a hundred,” Roxy said, adding that it made the entire experience feel “so, so nice.” However, the challenge of keeping her true relationship with Judy hidden was difficult, particularly when she had to refrain from calling her mother “mum” during the mission. “That was the hardest thing,” she admitted.

As the show nears its conclusion, six contestants remain, with two traitors still in play among the faithful. The series finale of The Traitors will air on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, promising a dramatic conclusion to the tense game of deception.