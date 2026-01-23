Rotten Octopus Returns to London After Global Tour

The much-anticipated return of Whyte’s, the cult Hackney restaurant that gained a loyal following since its 2023 launch, will take place in Shoreditch this week under a new name, Rotten Octopus. The restaurant, renowned for its fusion of innovative Japanese and izakaya-inspired dishes, will pop-up at Clara’s bistro in East London for a four-day residency from January 17 to 20, 2026.

New Name, Same Exciting Flavors

Whyte’s, founded by chef Whyte Rushen and restaurateur Liv Akers in late 2023, quickly became a hotspot on Mare Street with its creative menu and high-energy vibe. After closing its doors in February 2025, the duo embarked on a 30-city global tour, hosting pop-ups in major cities such as Tokyo, New York, and Bangkok. The recent three-week residency in Tokyo helped cement the restaurant’s international reputation.

Now rebranded as Rotten Octopus, the pop-up will bring the flavors and late-night energy of Tokyo’s izakayas to London’s vibrant Shoreditch district. Akers shared excitement about the residency, saying, “We’re gassed to bring some of that late night energy of Tokyo to Shoreditch. Get the eel.”

The menu, set to excite adventurous palates, includes dishes like shiso-wrapped scallop with flying fish roe and ginger butter, caramelized onion chawanmushi with baby octopus, and a mixed grill plate featuring beef tendons, chicken hearts, and veal livers. In addition to the a la carte menu, guests can enjoy sake cocktails, Japanese spirits, and a curated wine list.

The residency marks the first of many planned London-based pop-ups, with further international locations on the horizon. Rushen, who made a name for himself on Instagram, explained that the restaurant’s goal is to bring the “spirit, flavors, and late-night energy of Japan to East London,” a concept inspired by the bustling back streets of Tokyo.

Bookings for the Rotten Octopus pop-up at Clara’s bistro are available online, with the event running until January 20 before moving to a new venue. Fans of Whyte’s can expect more residencies and global tours in the coming months.