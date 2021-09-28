Rosiane Maia, a model and photographer, explains her success secrets.

Life is a big adventure full with fantastic tales to be recounted. Rosiane Maia, a model and photographer, is well aware of this. Rosiane’s father, who has been a photographer since he was a youngster, introduced her to the industry.

On top of being a model, Rosiane wears two other hats. Rosiane wanted to make sure she was respected for her abilities and skills in a world where many people judge a woman based on her appearance. While her creativity led her to photography, her desire to make a difference in people’s lives by helping those in need, particularly young children and females, drove her to pursue a health-related vocation as a way to show off her inner beauty. She is a kinesiologist who recently received her MOT certification (Master of Occupational Therapy).

These achievements were not achieved overnight, and Rosiane has learnt important lessons about success along the way.

She claims that the most important lesson in being the best is to allow yourself to learn. She needed to learn some new abilities in order to complete the task of putting together a portfolio. Rosiane believes she can now use her modeling and photography skills to make a positive difference in the world. She uses her photographs to tell her life story from many views and points of view.

A strong support system is also essential for success. Rosiane attributes much of her accomplishment to her family, who have been supportive of her throughout her path. She believes that surrounding herself with good-hearted relatives and friends who have supported her for the most of her life has allowed her to achieve great success. Without her family’s support, she would not have been able to complete her academic adventure and anything else. That support system helped her get back on her feet and continue on her journey when she was feeling sad.

Rosiane also emphasizes that nothing in life is simple. She understands that success requires determination, attention, and perseverance. She believes that challenges will always arise, but that if you truly desire something, you must learn to overcome them. Her counsel is to not take anything for granted because our aims and destinations are determined by our efforts and actions.