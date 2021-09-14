Rosé and CL Make Their Met Gala Debut As The First Female K-Pop Artists To Attend.

On Monday, Rosé from the K-pop girl duo Blackpink and CL, the rapper and former member of the K-pop group 2NE1, debuted on the Met Gala red carpet.

Male K-pop stars, like Psy of “Gangnam Style” fame, have previously attended the event, but Rosé and CL are the first female K-pop musicians to do so.

Since 1948, Anna Wintour, former Vogue editor-in-chief and now Conde Nast’s chief content officer, has organized and presided over an annual fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute. It was canceled last year owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion events of the year, and both K-pop singers are no strangers to high fashion.

Rosé, who has been a global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent since July 2020, wore a small black dress with a giant white bow at the front from the French fashion house’s winter 2021 collection.

An embroidered necklace comprised of heart-shaped pieces, stunning drop earrings, and black stiletto heels completed her ensemble. Rosé walked the red carpet alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of YSL.

The New Zealand-born member of Blackpink was named the newest muse for YSL Beauté, the fashion house’s beauty line, in January. She was designated Tiffany & Co.’s latest worldwide ambassador in April of this year, making her the brand’s new face.

CL, who is a spokesperson for Beyonce’s Ivy Park fashion line, has walked for DKNY and most recently teamed with Jean Paul Gaultier for an editorial in W magazine’s Korea edition.

CL wore a long denim coat by Alexander Wang over white briefs to the Met Gala. In keeping with the Met Gala’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, the rapper’s dramatic coat, which featured a high slit in the front and was tied together by a knot at the top, may have been inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

