Rory, a TV veteran, supports TeamDogs’ mission to keep fireworks quiet this Bonfire Night.

TeamDogs has invited the nation to switch their customary box of fireworks for an extra tin of dog food and contribute it to their local rescue center as part of Toffee’s Appeal.

Dr. Rory Cowlam is a veterinarian on CBBC’s The Pet Factor and the best-selling author of The Secret Life of a Vet.

“Toffee’s Appeal sounds amazing,” he told TeamDogs. It’s great, in my opinion.

“In my opinion, anything that raises revenue or food for a local rescue center while reducing fireworks is a wonderful thing.”

Rory was questioned by TeamDogs if he believes fireworks should be banned in the UK.

“I think fireworks are excellent; they contribute a lot to a celebration,” he added. “However, I believe they should be limited to council-run or public-space festivities where we can have Halloween, New Year’s, and firework night displays.”

“This way, it’ll be more predictable; you’ll know precisely where the fireworks will be and when they’ll go off, so you can plan ahead and manage your pets as a dog or cat owner.”

This Bonfire Night, Rory has offered his top five ideas for keeping your dog calm.

If you’re concerned that your dog will be frightened by fireworks, take the following actions to keep them as calm as possible.

1. Take your dogs for a walk early in the morning”Take your dogs for a walk early in the morning and avoid areas where there are public fireworks displays.

“If you’re taking them out for a pee, make sure it’s in a safe area where there won’t be any fireworks.”

2. Make a dog den"Make a safe and cozy den for your dog to rest in. Throw a large, heavy blanket over the top of a table to cover two sides and half of the front. After that, tuck the bed beneath the table." 3. Give them something to chew on for a long time