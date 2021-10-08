Ronnie Wood describes his farewell meeting with Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones.

Ronnie Wood has spoken about his final contact with Charlie Watts, claiming that he met with his Rolling Stones bandmate just weeks before he passed away.

Watts, the group’s beloved drummer, died in August at the age of 80 in a London hospital.

His passing prompted a flood of tributes from rock and roll fans all around the world.

Wood, 74, said he paid Watts a visit before he died, in the same hospital room where he was being treated for cancer in 2020.

Wood told the Los Angeles Times, “We call it the Rolling Stones suite.” “We merely talked while watching horse racing on TV.

“I could tell he was exhausted and frustrated by the situation. ‘I was really hoping to be out of here by now,’ he added, ‘but there was a snag or two, and I wasn’t allowed to return.’ “There wasn’t nobody.” Keith Richards, 77, told the newspaper that he was still coming to grips with the death of his pal, who died after an unnamed medical operation.

“I’m still trying to piece things together in my thoughts,” he remarked. I’m not sure I can be very erudite on Charlie right now.” The band has begun their No Filter tour in the United States, and during their first major concert since Watts’ death, they paid tribute to him on stage in St Louis, Missouri.

Watts would have wanted them to continue the tour, which had been postponed due to the pandemic, according to Sir Mick Jagger.

“We’d already postponed it by a year, and Charlie told me, ‘You need to go out there,'” he explained. You’re not going to throw all the people who have been out of work out of work again.’ So I believe that continuing was the proper decision.

“The band is still sounding terrific live, and everyone has been incredibly responsive at the few huge performances we’ve done so far.”

The 13-city No Filter tour will wrap up on November 20 in Austin, Texas.