Ron Klein claims that voters’sent a message’ to him. Congress responded with an infrastructure bill on Tuesday.

Last week’s election losses for Democrats suggested that voters wanted to see “greater movement” in implementing President Joe Biden’s plan, which spurred lawmakers to enact the bipartisan infrastructure measure, according to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

“I believe Tuesday’s election conveyed a message to the voters. “They wanted to see more action in Washington,” Klain told NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday. “They wanted to see things move faster, and Congress answered three days later by enacting the president’s infrastructure plan.” House Democrats took a step forward on Friday to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that had been stalled for months due to a stalemate between moderates and progressives. The bill was a big win for the president amid declining approval ratings, and it came only days after Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey lost elections.

While the previous year has been difficult for Democrats, Klain admitted on Sunday that the party is focusing on attempts to “dig out of the holes we were left in” by former President Donald Trump.

“I understand that voters are frustrated, that Americans are frustrated with how long it has taken to get the economy running, to get COVID under control,” he added. “They’re in a’show me, don’t tell me’ phase right now.” I believe we will be able to show them in the next weeks and months that we have made progress on COVID. This economic progress has been made. The infrastructure bill is now behind us.” Klain’s remarks came after Democrats suffered crushing defeats in Virginia last week, with Republicans capturing control of the House of Delegates and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin upsetting Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial election.

Republicans also won state legislative districts in New Jersey that had previously been held by Democrats. Phil Murphy, the incumbent Democratic governor, was re-elected by a razor-thin margin.

Democratic Virginia Senator Mark Warner stated on Sunday that he believes McAuliffe could have won the governor election in his state if the party had passed President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure program sooner.

“The people of Virginia, the people of America, have given us the presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. We were expected to deliver. For months, they’ve heard about this bipartisan infrastructure measure,” Warner added. “I. This is a condensed version of the information.