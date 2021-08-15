Ron Kim claims that impeaching Cuomo will prevent him from running for office again.

Impeaching Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, will preclude him from running for government again in the future, as he believes the embattled governor will “try to make a comeback.”

On Saturday, he remarked on Fox News with presenter Neil Cavuto, “The objective behind impeachment is to remove and ban an unsuitable politician from pursuing public office again.”

Kim, a Democrat who has been a vocal critic of Cuomo, said that the governor’s removal should include not just his physical removal, but also his “disqualification and denunciation” of his alleged offenses “to defend the integrity of the state government and the people that we pledged to protect.”

He and his colleagues are “disappointed” by the decision not to pursue Cuomo’s impeachment after the governor announced his intention to resign last Tuesday. He claimed the decision was taken “suddenly” and chastised the decision-makers for “hiding behind their legal defense.”

Cuomo is expected to go on a “sympathy tour” and try to “present himself as the ultimate victim” while pursuing his alleged victims, according to Kim.

Kim stated, “That is his style, and he will strive to make a comeback.” “That is why we must complete the task and hold him responsible.”

He claimed that investigations against Cuomo by the Assembly discovered that he done something “terribly wrong” and “uncovered the truth” about his book deal and nursing facility issues. Kim, on the other hand, believes the governor and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not reach an agreement. He described the Speaker’s pressure as “tremendous.”

“This is an excellent opportunity to do the right thing. To change Albany for the better, not just for one political party, but for everyone. “It’s important that we get this right moving forward,” he remarked.

One of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, Charlotte Bennett, spoke out against the decision to stop the impeachment investigation on Sunday, saying it sends the message that sexual harassment and retribution are acceptable.

“We took a huge risk by speaking up about the abuse and harassment we were subjected to, and the Attorney General’s independent inquiry found that the Governor had broken state and federal law,” she wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.