Ron Jeremy, a porn star, has been charged with sexual assault on over 30 counts.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, adult film actor Ron Jeremy was indicted on several counts of rape and sexual assault on Wednesday.

Jeremy is charged with 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or sleeping person, and one count each of assault with intent to commit rape, lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, and sodomy by force. Jeremy has entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

In a statement, Jeremy’s lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, stated, “His viewpoint is the same (as) when the criminal case was filed.” “All charges against him are false.”

Jeremey is charged with more than 30 counts of sexual assault spanning a 23-year period, with the first offense occurring in 1996. The victims of Jeremy range in age from 15 to 51 years old.

Jeremy has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in June 2004 and rapping a 17-year-old girl at a residence in Woodland Hills in 2008.

Victims were not required to testify in open court when Jeremy’s case was submitted to a grand jury.

In a statement, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated, “Far too frequently, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation.”

“We must guarantee that survivors have access to all available resources to aid in their recovery, including trauma-informed healing therapies and assistance in reporting such crimes.”

Jeremy is being jailed on a $6.6 million bond at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. On Oct. 12, he is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference.