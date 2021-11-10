Ron DeSantis Recommends a Teacher Raise in Florida, Using COVID Relief Funds for Bonuses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has begun making ideas for the next state budget plan.

DeSantis told reporters at a news conference held by a Jacksonville public charter school on Wednesday that he intends to pass new budget ideas for Florida’s education system. One significant recommendation was to allocate $600 million to enhance teacher compensation in the state budget.

“Our goal is to raise the average minimum income in the state of Florida so that we can continue to recruit brilliant people into the teaching profession,” DeSantis said at the press conference. He also mentioned his continuous commitment in raising teacher compensation across the state, citing his measure from 2020 that increased the minimum salary to $47,500.

“Since I became governor, we’ve accomplished a great deal,” he remarked. “We’ve invested in raising teacher compensation, investing in early learning, expanding school choice, and investing in vocational, technical education, and we’d like to keep that momentum going.” DeSantis also announced that teachers will receive $1,000 incentives. These bonuses will be paid out of federal pandemic relief funds, which the Associated Press estimates would total roughly $177 million to cover all qualified teachers and principals. Teachers who complete the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence program would be eligible for another $65 million in awards.

The governor has until December 12 to release his proposed state budget for 2022. The conference did not include a projected cash number for the budget’s education part.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Legislature will still have to adopt DeSantis’ plans.

The Legislature authorized using federal pandemic relief funds to provide $1,000 bonuses to educators this year, at DeSantis’ request.

DeSantis previously stated that he wants to replace the state’s annual standardized testing with a model that includes evaluations that track students’ progress throughout the year. He recommended spending $15.5 million to do so on Wednesday.

The governor’s budget plan does not need to be approved by the Legislature, but Republicans control the House and Senate and have previously worked closely with DeSantis.

DeSantis also proposed $421 million for school-improvement measures, according to local news site News 4 Jax. This is a condensed version of the information.