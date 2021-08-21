Ron DeSantis’ press aide blasts Twitter for kicking her off and allowing the Taliban to use the platform.

The press secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has blasted Twitter for deactivating her account while allowing two Taliban spokesperson to maintain active accounts.

Christina Pushaw’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours on Friday after she “violated the Twitter rules on abusive behavior” during her feud with the Associated Press, which claimed that one of DeSantis’ top donors invested in Regeneron, a COVID monoclonal antibody treatment that the governor has repeatedly promoted.

Although Twitter has not stated which tweets violated their policies, Pushaw has been in a battle with the Associated Press about the topic since Wednesday, tweeting “drag them” in a now-deleted post accompanying reporter Brendan Farrington’s article about DeSantis.

According to Insider, she later informed Farrington that if the AP didn’t change the report, she would “throw you on blast” and retweeted a message that said “Light. Them. Up,” referring to the outlet and the story.

The Associated Press wrote to the governor’s office after Pushaw’s tweets, requesting that she stop posting about them, noting that “this type of behavior might cause great harm,” referring to the inflammatory nature of her tweets.

“While we may disagree on specific stories, it is wrong and harmful for a public figure to support systemic bullying of journalists. It’s the kind of behavior that the US government often condemns in other countries.”

Pushaw’s Twitter account was suspended shortly after, but she pushed back against the AP in a statement to Insider, saying the outlet’s headline was “misleading” and “directly harmed Floridians by inappropriately politicizing Regeneron treatment, merely for a cheap attack on Governor DeSantis.”

She went on to say, “It’s awful for a social media site to block the press secretary of a democratically elected official while enabling the Taliban to live-tweet their takeover of Afghanistan,” referring to the current situation in Afghanistan.

Following the withdrawal of American soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban seized control of Kabul late last week, trapping thousands of Americans in the nation and causing hundreds of Afghans to attempt to flee by hopping aboard military jets.

