Ron DeSantis’ Mask Mandate Ban is rejected by four of Florida’s five largest school districts.

The Associated Press reports that four of Florida’s major school districts are disobeying Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask demands, sending thousands of students home only days into the new school year.

The governor’s spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, said Wednesday that the forced masking of pupils infringes on parents’ rights to make health and educational decisions for their own children. No one on a school board, she noted, is exempt from the law.

Since the beginning of the school year, Broward and Alachua counties have compelled students to wear facial coverings unless they have a doctor’s note. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties joined them. A parental opt-out is still available in Orange County.

Hillsborough had 2,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases when it amended its policy during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, and more than 10,000 kids were placed in isolation or quarantine owing to exposure.

Nadia Combs, a Hillsborough County school board member who proposed the new mask policy, claimed she was on the board “to keep our schools open,” not for political affiliation. That is my ambition.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Dr. J. Stacey Klutts, a special assistant to the national director of pathology and lab medicine for the entire Veterans Affairs system, noted that children, especially those too young to get vaccinated against COVID-19, are “very good” at transmitting the coronavirus.

According to Klutts, the extremely contagious Delta variety necessitates wearing masks indoors and avoiding big group gatherings, so if unprotected children sit for hours in classrooms every day, infection could quickly spread throughout the neighborhood.

“It’s terrifying,” says the narrator. I’m concerned we’ll have a lot of really sick kids on top of the spread, which will be a lot of sick adults,” Klutts predicted.

On August 10, students in Palm Beach County began the school year under a parental opt-out policy that permitted over 10,000 children to attend classes without wearing masks. After seeing the numbers, the board changed its mind: 734 pupils and 112 employees had proven diseases after just one week, and more than 1,700 children had been sent home, according to Interim Superintendent Michael Burke.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 23,335 new COVID-19 infections in Florida on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.